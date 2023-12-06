Watch: Chennai streets transform into fishing spots after cyclone 'Michaung' brings unexpected aquatic visitors

After Cyclone Michaung hit Chennai, people were shocked to see fish swimming on the flooded streets. Instead of helping the fish, some individuals were spotted fishing right there. A disturbing video showed a man kicking a struggling fish out of the water, and then taking it, likely for a meal. This happened near the Software Technology Parks of India in Chennai.

This strange incident came after a mugger crocodile was seen on the streets due to the cyclone. The reptile was near Nedungundram Lake in Chennai, causing concern. Supriya Sahu IAS, Tamil Nadu's Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change & Forests, reassured people not to panic.

Cyclone Michaung made landfall about 110 km east-northeast of Chennai earlier this December, leading to heavy rainfall and subsequent waterlogging in the city. The adverse weather conditions caused significant disruptions in transportation, with several areas experiencing submersion due to the intense downpour.

In response to the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government sought immediate assistance from Prime Minister Modi, requesting an interim relief fund of Rs 5,060 crore from the Centre to address the extensive damages incurred by the cyclonic storm. The government's plea emphasizes the need for financial support to undertake necessary rehabilitation and restoration efforts in the affected regions.