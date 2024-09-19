WATCH: Dehradun DM Poses as Customer to Catch Liquor Shop Overcharging Rs 20; Video Emerges

Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal IAS uncovered overpricing at a liquor shop on Old Mussoorie Road during an undercover visit on Wednesday. Bansal, disguised as a customer, discovered that the shop was charging ₹680 per bottle of liquor instead of the actual price of ₹660.

शराब के ठेके पर अचानक देहरादून के DM पहुँचे देखे फिर क्या हुआ?



इस बार देहरादून वालों क़ो DM गजब मिला हैं, ओवर रेटिंग जाँचने के लिए खुद पहुंच गए ठेके पर, दुकानदारों क़ो पता चला तो होश हो गए फाकता



जिलाधिकारी सविन बंसल के निर्देश पर देहरादून में शराब की दुकानों अपर जिलाधिकारी… pic.twitter.com/bw0ezjPLXI — Pyara Uttarakhand प्यारा उत्तराखंड (@PyaraUKofficial) September 18, 2024

Upon learning about the extra charges, Bansal issued a challan of ₹50,000 against the shop. A video circulating online shows Bansal initially posing as a customer, revealing the malpractice, and then disclosing his identity. The video captures Bansal inspecting the shop, reviewing the ledger, and checking the alcohol bottles.

Customers in the shop were impressed by Bansal’s method of exposing the overcharging. The video also shows Bansal taking action and noting additional violations, including the lack of a notice regarding the shop's opening and closing times and the absence of ID cards for employees.