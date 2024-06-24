Watch: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Faces 'Shame, Shame' Slogans From Opposition In Parliament Amid NEET, UGC-NET Leak Controversy

Opposition leaders on Monday raised slogans of 'shame, shame' as education minister Dharmendra Pradhan proceeded to take oath as a Member of Parliament on the first day of the new Lok Sabha session. Pradhan is under the eye of a storm after several paper leaks and the postponement of the exam have left students anguished.

जैसे ही धर्मेंद्र प्रधान शपथ लेने आये तो विपक्ष ने NEET UG का मुद्दा याद दिलाया। pic.twitter.com/PvRgTkDejE — Nitin Agarwal (@nitinagarwalINC) June 24, 2024

Earlier on Monday, Narendra Modi-led Centre's seven-member high-level committee formed to oversee transparency and look into the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to meet, stated the sources at the Education Ministry.

The Ministry of Education on Saturday, announced the formation of a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols, and the functioning of the NTA.

On the first day of the Parliament session, Congress-led INDIA Bock attacked the BJP-led NDA government amid the row over the appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem speaker. Opposition leaders were seen carrying copies of the Constitution inside the Parliament premises in the national capital.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge took part in the protest.

The NTA, which conducted the NEET-UG exams, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exams. This resulted in several protests across the country, with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which added to the concerns.