Watch: G20 Summit venue in Delhi battles rain and waterlogging

Delhi, including the Pragati Maidan area hosting the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit, experienced heavy rainfall today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted ongoing light to moderate-intensity rain with thunderstorms for the national capital and surrounding regions.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Visuals from the G20 Summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, depicted relentless heavy rainfall. The downpour resulted in waterlogging in various parts of Delhi, posing challenges for authorities. Rainfall was reported in several areas, including Safdarjung, the airport, Rajghat, Vasant Kunj, Munirka, and Narela, from Saturday night into Sunday morning. The inclement weather adds an additional dimension to the proceedings of the prestigious international summit.

Waterlogging Near G20 Summit Venue Sparks Political Backlash

Congress party lashed out at the authorities and said that waterlogging has exposed all the ‘hollow’ claims about development.

“Hollow development claims exposed… Rs 27,00 crore were spent to ready ‘Bharat Mandapam’ for the G20 Summit. All claims exposed after just one rainfall,” shared Congress on X formerly known as Twitter in Hindi.