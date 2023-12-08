Watch: Here's a glimpse of India’s first bullet train station

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared glimpses of India's first bullet train station, located at the Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub in Ahmedabad, through social media. The station is a key component of the ongoing construction of India's first High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The project, spanning 508 km, will connect two significant financial hubs in West India. Of this, 448 km will be elevated, 26 km will run in tunnels, 10 km on bridges, and 7 km on an embankment.

The Ahmedabad bullet train station features a large stainless steel mural on the south side depicting the historic Dandi march or Salt Satyagraha, a non-violent movement led by Mahatma Gandhi against British rule. The hub building, covering about 1,33,000 square meters, is constructed as a twin structure, including space for offices, commercial development, and retail outlets for passengers.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHRCL) recently announced that nearly 15% of the civil work for the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Station, a vital part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor, has been completed. The BKC station, designed as the sole underground station on the high-speed rail corridor, will have six platforms tailored for 16-coach bullet trains. The construction, aiming for completion by 2027, involves significant excavation, reaching a depth of 32 meters.

The ongoing construction activities, covering 4.8 hectares of land, will position the platform at approximately 24 meters below ground level. The station's structure will encompass three floors, housing the platform, concourse, and service floor. It is anticipated that during peak times, up to 6,000 individuals may be required daily to work on the project.