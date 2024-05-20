WATCH: In Raebareli, Candidate Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Voters, Clicks Selfies As Voting Commences For Crucial Seat

Voting is currently in progress in 14 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Raebareli seat, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting, is also participating in today's voting.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Raebareli on the day of voting to inspect several polling stations in the area.

Rahul Gandhi traveled from Lucknow Airport to Raebareli by road. His first stop was the Hanuman Temple, where he offered prayers. Following the temple visit, he inspected various polling stations. During his visit, he interacted with locals and took selfies with them.

राहुल गांधी पहुंचे रायबरेली। आज पूरे दिन रायबरेली संसदीय क्षेत्र के अलग अलग बूथों का दौरा करेंगे। रायबरेली पहुंचते ही सबसे पहले राहुल मंदिर दर्शन करने गए। pic.twitter.com/L497kZXlJo — Ajay Jha (@Ajay_reporter) May 20, 2024

On May 18, Rahul Gandhi stated that Rae Bareli should once again lead the path to progress and development in Uttar Pradesh and the country, as it has historically been the ideological and political center of the state. Sonia Gandhi also appeared as the star campaigner for her son Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, assuring the crowd that she is entrusting her son to them and that he, in turn, will not disappoint them.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi contested from Amethi but was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani. After representing Amethi from 2004 to 2019, he has shifted to Rae Bareli this time.