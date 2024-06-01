WATCH: 'India Bloc Will Win 295+ Seats,' Says Kharge After Meeting With Allies In Delhi

The opposition-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc convened today in New Delhi to discuss their future strategy following the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll results on June 4.

Key opposition figures, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, attended the meeting.

Addressing the media afterward, the alliance expressed confidence in their victory in the election. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated, "The INDIA bloc will win 295+ seats in the election. We have arrived at this number after analysis and inputs from all our leaders. This number can go up but will not go down."

This is official.



Kharge also mentioned that leaders of the INDIA bloc have requested a meeting with the Election Commission of India on Sunday to discuss steps to be taken during the vote counting.

INDIA bloc leaders were seen flaunting victory signs after the meeting, coinciding with the conclusion of the bitterly contested 7th phase of voting.

Following the final phase of polling, the results of the Exit Polls for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be released. In a reversal, the Congress announced that leaders of INDIA bloc parties will now participate in exit poll debates this evening, a day after stating that its leaders would not take part in debates related to Lok Sabha elections exit polls on June 4.