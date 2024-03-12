WATCH: IPS Paritosh Pankaj Knock Down by Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu's Convoy in Kothagudem

An IPS officer, Paritosh Pankaj, was hit by the convoy vehicle of Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu in Kothagudem district on Tuesday, March 12.

Pankaj, the ASP of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was hit by a vehicle in the convoy of State Minister Sridhar Babu, who was visiting the area for Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's program.

Watch Minister Convoy Hits IPS Officer:

IPS #ParitoshPankaj, ASP of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, #Telangana, faces an unfortunate incident as he is hit by a convoy vehicle during the visit of Minister #SridharBabu. Wishing him a speedy recovery.#LokmatTimes#RoadSafetypic.twitter.com/osPfb80biF — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) March 12, 2024

In a video shared by the news agency PTI, a police officer can be seen running on the road while directing cops on barricades. Accidentally, he comes in front of the car.

After the accident, the ASP’s upper jaw was dislocated. Following the incident, he was transferred to a private hospital in the district. However, later, he was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.