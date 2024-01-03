Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out on Khanna Flyover in Ludhiana After Oil Tanker Hits Divider

A massive fire broke out at a flyover near the Khanna area in Ludhiana, Punjab, today, sending thick, black smoke into the sky. The fire originated from a fuel tank that caught fire on the National Highway near Khanna, causing chaos and bringing traffic to a standstill.

#WATCH | Punjab: A massive fire broke out in Khanna, Ludhiana after an oil tanker hit a divider and overturned. pic.twitter.com/JrPrKVNmaQ — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

The incident occurred when an oil tanker hit a divider and overturned. Photos and videos depict thick, black smoke rising into the sky as vehicles pass beneath the flyover. As of now, there are no reports of casualties or serious injuries. Emergency teams have arrived at the location and are working to extinguish the massive inferno.

. SSP Khanna Amneet Kondal says, "We received info at 12.30 pm that an oil tanker has caught fire after hitting the divider on a flyover. 4-5 fire tenders along with the civil and police administration immediately reached the spot. The situation is under control. Traffic has been diverted..."