WATCH: Navneet Rana Recalls AMIM Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's 2013 Remark, Says 'Remove Cops for 15 Seconds'

Navneet Rana who made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic in 2022 over Hanuman Chalisa row, recently attacked Owaisi brothers in Telangana. Navneet, who seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Amravati, albeit on a BJP ticket this time; hit back at the Owaisi brothers, saying "it would take us 15 seconds if the police were removed or made to stand down".

"The younger brother says 'remove the police for 15 minutes so that we can show them what we can do'. I want to tell the younger brother (Akbaruddin) that it might take you 15 minutes, but it will only take us 15 seconds...it will take us all of 15 seconds if we come to the forefront," Rana was heard saying in a video clip she posted on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, tagging the Owaisi brothers.

Navneet Rana recalled Akbaruddin Owaisi’s 2013’s hate remarks that “if the police were removed for 15 minutes, we (Muslims) would finish 100 crore Hindus.”

Navneet made the remark while campaigning for Madhavi Latha, who is the BJP's candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. The fiery leader and entrepreneur is pitted against a formidable opponent in the form of four-time Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi.

On BJP leader Navnit Ravi Rana's "15 seconds lagenge" remark in Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "I tell Modi ji - give her 15 seconds. What will you do?...Give her 15 seconds, give her 1 hour. We too want to see if you have any…"

Reacting to the BJP leader, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked her to take one hour instead of 15 seconds, and show what she can do. “You do it. I’m here. Let’s see,” he added. “I will tell Modi ji to give her 15 seconds. What will you do? We too want to see if you have any humanity left in you. Who is scared? We are ready. If someone is making open call for it, then be it. PM is yours, RSS is yours, everything is yours. Do it. Who is stopping you? Tell us where we have to come, we will be there. Do it,” Owaisi further said.

Responding to Navneet Rana's remarks that the vote given to AIMIM and Congress directly goes to Pakistan, he claimed that the BJP "hate" India's pluralism and diversity. "In 2014, Narendra Modi alighted at the home of Nawaz Sharif all of a sudden...What was that? They feel all Muslims in India are Pakistanis. We have to defeat this RSS ideology. They hate India's pluralism and diversity," he added.