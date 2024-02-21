Watch: Nitish Kumar Expresses Anger in Bihar Assembly, Responds to 'Murdabad' Slogans

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed frustration in the Kanpur Assembly, stating, "We will not remove KK Pathak." He asserted, "You people can raise slogans of 'Murdabad' against me as much as you want; we will keep you alive so that you stay alive."

Nitish Kumar directed his remarks towards the RJD MLAs, accusing them of creating chaos. He stated, "Now I have fixed everything. If you have fixed the timing of schools, then now you will say that the officer should be removed."

Addressing the RJD MLAs regarding the demand to remove an officer, the Chief Minister emphasized, "It is wrong to demand the removal of a government official. You people are demanding action against an honest man. Who is the most honest? Demanding action against him. Such officers do not allow anyone’s business to run. Don’t mess around. Talking about taking action against him, this is absolutely wrong."

Nitish Kumar Gets Angry in Bihar Assembly:

#Watch: Turbulence in Patna Assembly: CM Nitish Kumar confronts uproar as Mukesh Roshan leads anti-Nitish chants outside assembly. Inside, CM Kumar responds resolutely. pic.twitter.com/NBK6DKaEz7 — IANS (@ians_india) February 21, 2024

Nitish Kumar warned the opposition, "You people will come in very small numbers next time. Will not get even a single seat. Know your condition. That’s why raise slogans. We are saying Zindabad so that you can stay alive and stay at home. There is no need to come here. What hasn’t been done? All the work is being done by the government."

In fact, as soon as the proceedings of the Bihar Assembly started on Wednesday, opposition MLAs began creating a ruckus, demanding action against the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, KK Pathak. MLAs from RJD, Congress, and Left parties came to the well and started raising slogans. Amidst the uproar in the House, Nitish Kumar suddenly stood up to speak. He stated, "You keep raising the slogan of 'Death to me', we will keep chanting 'Zindabad to you'. Every time you kill us, we will live that same number of times. You stay alive and keep us dead. The more you keep killing us, the more we will be destroyed."