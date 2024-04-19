WATCH: Passenger Breaks Train Door Glass After Ticketless Passengers Block Entry

A video circulating on social media shows angry passengers breaking the glass door of an AC coach on the Kaifiyat Express (Train 2226), travelling from Old Delhi to Azamgarh. The incident, which highlights overcrowding issues on long-distance trains during peak season, has sparked outrage online.

The viral video shows passengers with confirmed tickets arguing with those occupying the AC coach doorway, who are believed to be ticketless. The argument escalates, leading a passenger outside the train to break the glass door. The video ends without showing if the ticketed passengers gained entry.

Kalesh b/w Passengers in india railway (train no. 12226 kaifiyaat SF express) over ye bande 3rd ac mai jiski seat reserved hai usko under nhi jaane de rahe so he broke the glass

Social media users expressed anger at the situation, with some blaming the Railways for lax overcrowding management and others criticizing passengers who travel during peak season without confirmed reservations. The role of the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) in ensuring proper boarding procedures was also questioned.

The exact location where the incident occurred remains unclear, though the video is believed to be from New Delhi station. The Railways have not yet issued a statement regarding the event.

