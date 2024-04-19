Love as Entry Fee, Blessings as Tax: Tamil Nadu Couple's CSK-Themed Wedding Invitation Goes Viral

A couple in Tamil Nadu has taken their love for cricket and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a whole new level with a unique wedding invitation designed like an IPL ticket.

The invitation, which has gone viral on social media, features the bride and groom's names within the iconic CSK logo. Designed to resemble an actual IPL ticket, the entry fee is listed as "love" from the guests, while the tax is their "blessings."

Check out the Instagram post here:

The invitation's details are presented in a cricket match format, complete with a "match preview" and a "prediction" section. Taking inspiration from CSK's five IPL championship wins, the invitation even sported five stars on the sides.

The wedding ceremony for Giftleen Persi and Martin Robert was held on April 17th at 4:30 pm at St. Andrew's Church in Arakkonam, followed by a reception at Mangalam Thirumana Maigai in the same town.

Whistle Podu Army - CSK Fan Club shared a couple's photo and the invitation on Instagram, with a caption that reads, 'A creative invitation, a super wedding, and an awesome match. Here's wishing Giftleen Persi and Martin Robert a fantastic partnership ahead.' The post has garnered significant attention online, receiving thousands of likes and comments