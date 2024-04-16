Video of Man Dancing with Firecrackers Sparks Safety Concerns on Social Media (Watch)

Video of which is going viral on social media has sparked concern amongs the netizens aboout the danger of mishandling firecrackers during celerations. In this video man was seen dancing with box of firecrakers on his head at wedding procession.

A man shows off his dance moves, sparks start to fly from the box, landing perilously close to the ground. Despite the looming danger, he keeps on dancing, appearing unaware of the possible risk. Smoke fills the air as the scenario intensifies, leading his friends to move away from him.

The man's hoodie catches fire, causing him to fall and throw the box away. As the sparks intensify, he quickly retreats from the scene, narrowly avoiding potential injury from the exploding fireworks. The video serves as a reminder of the dangers of mishandling firecrackers, especially when under the influence of alcohol. The man's foolish actions were criticized by users in the comments section.