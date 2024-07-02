WATCH: Pilgrims Jump from Speeding Bus After Brake Failure on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Video Emerges

At least 10 pilgrims returning from the Amarnath yatra were injured when they jumped from a moving bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district after the driver alerted them to brake failure on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, where the bus, carrying 40 pilgrims bound for Hoshiarpur in Punjab, failed to stop near Nachlana close to Banihal due to brake malfunction. Several occupants, including three women and a child, sustained injuries as they jumped from the bus in response.

J&K : अमरनाथ यात्रियों की बस के ब्रेक फेल हो गए।



तीर्थयात्री अपनी जान बचाने को चलती बस से कूदे।



सेना ने बैरियर लगाकर बस रोकी। ये बस अमरनाथ से होशियारपुर (पंजाब) लौट रही थी।



आजकल अच्छी खबरे बहुत कम aa रही है#AmarnathYatrapic.twitter.com/hvEMRE7Ykf — 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫 ‏آدھا انجینئر (@Halfenginear) July 2, 2024

Swift action by army and police personnel prevented a potential disaster, with troops using stones to halt the bus and prevent it from careening into a nearby stream. The army’s Quick Reaction Teams, along with an ambulance, arrived at the scene and provided medical assistance and first aid to the injured.