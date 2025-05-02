Watch: PM Narendra Modi Attacks INDIA Bloc in Presence of Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor and Kerala CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district on Friday, May 2. While addressing the people at the inauguration event, he launched an attack on the INDIA alliance in front of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The Prime Minister said that this would disturb the sleep of many.

"I want to tell CM, you are a strong pillar of INDI alliance, Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here. Today's event is going to disturb the sleep of many," said PM Modi. While the translator who translated the Prime Minister's message in Hindi to Malayalam did not deliver the exact translation, PM Modi said, "The message has gone wherever it has to go."

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: At the inauguration event of Vizhinjam port, PM Modi says, " I want to tell CM, you are a strong pillar of INDI alliance, Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here. Today's event is going to disturb the sleep of many" pic.twitter.com/UQvFrslWBP — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

Tharoor, a four-time Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, recently praised the PM Modi-led Central government over his remarks on the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. His party colleagues also criticised him over PM Modi's diplomatic talks with US President Donald Trump.

Tharoor greeted PM Modi at the airport on Thursday night and took to X to post, "Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency."

PM Modi inaugurated the 'Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport' worth Rs 8,900 crore in the presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandreshekar among others.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: After inaugurating Vizhinjam port, PM Modi says, " ...On one hand, there is this big sea with so many opportunities and on the other hand, there is beauty of nature, in between there is this 'Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose… pic.twitter.com/iD2BkBZ3xj — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

PM Modi emphasised that the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is an example of "new-age development," as it is situated at the confluence of a deep sea. On the other hand, there are many opportunities, which is the beauty of nature.

"On one hand, there is this big sea with so many opportunities and on the other hand, there is beauty of nature, in between there is this 'Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport', which is a symbol of new-age development", PM Modi said in his address to the public.