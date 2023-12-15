Watch: Rajasthan gears up for CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma is scheduled to take place in Jaipur on Friday. Alongside Sharma, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, named as deputy chief ministers in the recently held BJP legislature party meeting, will also take the oath. Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath of office to the three leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J. P. Nadda, several union ministers, and chief ministers from different states are expected to attend the ceremony, which will be held in front of the iconic Albert Hall at 12 pm. Massive security and seating arrangements have been implemented at the venue, anticipating a large audience.

Invitations for the ceremony have been extended to central leaders and state chief ministers, as per a party spokesperson. The main roads leading to the venue have been adorned with posters and banners showcasing various central government welfare schemes and cutouts of the leaders.

In the November 25 assembly elections, the BJP secured 115 seats, while the Congress obtained 69 seats out of the 199 contested in the state. The ceremony follows the announcement of Sharma as the Chief Minister-designate during a BJP legislature party meeting earlier this week. Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were named as deputy chief ministers, and Vasudev Devnani was announced as the speaker of the assembly.