Watch: RPF Constable Saves Life of Passenger Falling from Train at Kanpur Central

RPF's prompt action saved the life of a female passenger at Kanpur Central Station. A video of the heroic act, captured by CCTV cameras installed at the station, is now circulating on social media. In the video, a woman slips and falls off a moving train while trying to disembark.

RPF constable S.R. Godara, who was present at the scene, reacted quickly by pulling the woman to safety, holding her hand just in time to prevent a potential disaster.

महाकुम्भ चल रहा है और हमारे RPF के जवान भी पूरे मुस्तेदी से अपना कार्य कर रहे है, कानपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक महिला यात्री की जान बचाई , देवदूत बने RPF के जवान सहीराम गोदारा 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Gji0ZVdb1M — Vikash Mohta (@VikashMohta_IND) January 14, 2025

The incident occurred on Monday, January 15, at around 9:30 a.m. on platform no. 6 at Kanpur Central Station. The passenger, traveling on the Garib Rath Express, fell between the train and the platform while trying to disembark quickly from coach number G-9. The situation could have turned fatal, but Constable Godara’s swift and decisive action saved her life.