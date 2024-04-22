WATCH: Software Engineer Dies After Falling into Uncovered Water Sump at Hyderabad Hostel

A 25-year-old software engineer died on Sunday after falling into an uncovered underground water sump at his hostel in Anjaiah Nagar, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana.

In Hyderabad, a tragic incident took the life of a 25-year-old software employee named Shaik Akmal Sufuyan. He died after falling into an open water sump at a hostel in Anjaiah Nagar, under the Raidurg Police Station's… pic.twitter.com/hJpkSjcy50 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) April 22, 2024

CCTV footage captured the incident. The video shows Sufuyan carrying groceries as he walks inside the hostel and falls through the open square-shaped sump. Moments later, a man, a woman, and two children hurried out from a flat on the ground floor. The man lowered a water pipe into the tank for Akmal to grab, but there was no response.

According to media reports, Sufuyan’s chin struck the concrete rim of the water tank during the fall. The Raidurg police have filed a case against the hostel owner for negligence.