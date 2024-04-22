WATCH: Software Engineer Dies After Falling into Uncovered Water Sump at Hyderabad Hostel

Published: April 22, 2024

A 25-year-old software engineer died on Sunday after falling into an uncovered underground water sump at his hostel in Anjaiah Nagar, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Watch video here:

CCTV footage captured the incident. The video shows Sufuyan carrying groceries as he walks inside the hostel and falls through the open square-shaped sump. Moments later, a man, a woman, and two children hurried out from a flat on the ground floor. The man lowered a water pipe into the tank for Akmal to grab, but there was no response.

According to media reports, Sufuyan’s chin struck the concrete rim of the water tank during the fall. The Raidurg police have filed a case against the hostel owner for negligence.

