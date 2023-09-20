Watch: Student electrocuted to death during Ganesh idol procession in Cuttack, four others injured

A sorrowful incident unfolded in the Naraj area of Cuttack city as a student from a private university lost their life due to electrocution, while four others suffered severe burn injuries on Tuesday. The mishap occurred when the tractor transporting a Ganesh idol made contact with an 11 KV electric wire, PTI reported.

The group of students, all enrolled at a private university, were carrying the Ganesh idol to their institution when the incident transpired. The injured individuals were promptly rushed to a private hospital in critical condition for medical treatment. The mishap occurred when the flag atop the Ganesh idol inadvertently made contact with the 11 KV wire, causing the vehicle to become charged. Consequently, the students inside the tractor experienced electric shocks. Unfortunately, one of them succumbed to the shock on the spot, while the others sustained severe injuries.