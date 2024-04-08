WATCH: Thirsty Elephant Falls Into Pit Near Palanichami Temple in Tamil Nadu

A female elephant searching for water amid a severe drought in Tamil Nadu's Kurumbur hills fell into a pit on Monday. The Kadambur hills, near Sathyamangalam, are home to many elephants. The ongoing drought has dried up water sources in the forest, forcing the elephants to venture into nearby villages in search of water.

#TamilNadu: Due to severe drought in the forest area of ​​Kadambur hills next to Sathyamangalam, the female elephant went to look for water and fell into a pit.



Forest department is working to save the elephant.



According to regional media reports, the elephant, weakened by thirst under the scorching sun, collapsed while trying to climb out of a small pit near the Palanichami temple. Villagers from Kurumbur informed the forest department about the stranded elephant. Forest officials arrived at the scene and are working to extricate the elephant using a JCB machine. A veterinary team is also present to provide medical attention to the animal.

