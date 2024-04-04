Punjab: Stray Dog Attack on Child in Bathinda's National Colony, Shocking Video Goes Viral | Watch

A child was attacked by five stray dogs in Bathinda's National Colony on Tuesday, April 2nd, around 7:00 PM, according to reports. Security camera footage captured the incident, which is circulating on social media.

Watch video here:

The video shows two children playing outside when a dog approaches. One child climbs a nearby structure for safety, while the other is chased by the dogs and bitten. Fortunately, a woman intervenes and chases the dogs away.

Residents report a growing stray dog population causing fear in the community. According to Aaj Tak reports, locals say they have filed complaints with the Municipal Corporation regarding the dog attacks, but haven't seen any action.