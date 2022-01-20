Watch Video! Boatman refuses to take vaccine, mishandles a health care worker

A video of a boatman refusing to take vaccine and mishandling a health care worker in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. In the viral video on can see the boatman assaulting the health care worker. A boatman and another man who climbed a tree (in different viral videos) were reluctant to take vaccines but took the jabs after they were convinced.

But according to Atul Dubey,Block Dev Officer,Reoti,"He was apprehensive initially but was convinced eventually to take vaccine. In another instance,a man climbed tree but took the vaccine eventually."

Since the launch of the vaccination drive in India there have been sections of people who are hesitant to take the jab. The reason for the lack of inoculation among this section is said to be complacency and vaccine hesitancy.



Ballia, Bihar: A boatman and another man who climbed a tree (in different viral videos) were reluctant to take vaccines but took the jabs after they were convinced: Atul Dubey, Block Development Officer, Reoti pic.twitter.com/kNmTCNv3TK — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022