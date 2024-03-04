Watching Cricket Match on Mobile Led to Vijayanagar Train Accident Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav made a shocking revelation that the train accident that took place in Vijayanagar district of Andhra Pradesh last year happened because both the loco pilots were watching a cricket match on their mobile phones. Both died in this accident.

On October 29, the Visakhapatnam-Raigad passenger train collided with the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train ahead of it, breaking not one, but two signals. 14 people died in this accident. On inquiry, Vaishnav said that the loco pilot was busy watching the match on his mobile phone and he broke the signal.

'Kavach' in only 65 engines

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had announced in May 2022 to install 'Kavach' system in locomotives to prevent accidents. The system was then installed in 65 out of 13,215 engines in the country within a year.