Watchman found brutally murdered in Bihar's Danapur

The body of a chowkidar (watchman), who was allegedly killed after being pelted with stones, was recovered from the Bihta Police Station area of Danapur sub-division in Bihar on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Paswan.

Although the exact cause was unknown, police said that prima facie evidence point that the man was attacked with stones and brutally killed.

"The exact cause of the death is still unclear, but it is being suspected that he was attacked with stones since some stones have been recovered from the spot," said Bihta Police Station Chief Sanovar Khan.

According to locals, Paswan's body was found a mere 100 meters from his house.

His body has been sent to Danapur sub-divisional hospital for a post-mortem.

Marks of wounds have been found on the body of the deceased and the entire matter is being investigated, police said.

According to police the recovery of the body caused panic in Danapur.

Recently, Bihar's newly appointed DGP Rajwinder Singh Bhatti had advised all the police officers, including superintendents of police right down to constables in the state, to pursue criminals determinedly.

( With inputs from ANI )

