Watchman kills 6-yr-old in UP, dog sniffs him out
By IANS | Published: January 1, 2024 09:15 AM2024-01-01T09:15:55+5:302024-01-01T09:20:05+5:30
Agra, Jan 1 A watchman brutally murdered a six-year-old girl following an unsuccessful rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.
The child was drowned in a water tank, and her head was bludgeoned with a stone, police said on Monday.
Her lifeless body was discarded in a pile of garbage.
According to the police, the accused, 45-year-old Rajveer Singh, initially feigned assistance in the search for the girl alongside her family.
Suspicion arose when Jabbar, a Labrador police dog, incessantly barked upon encountering Rajveer.
With the aid of the sniffer dog, the suspect was apprehended within a few hours.
Both the accused and the victim hailed from the same village.
During interrogation, Rajveer confessed to the crime. The accused, employed as a private watchman safeguarding crop fields from stray cattle, now faces charges under IPC section 302 (murder), following a complaint filed by the minor's father.
DCP Suraj Kumar Rai stated, “The accused abducted the child while she was playing outside her house. During a sexual assault attempt, Rajveer killed the child because she resisted him and cried out for help.”
