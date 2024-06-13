Water Contamination Crisis in Madhya Pradesh; Two Dead, Several Hospitalised In Bhind

In Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, a distressing incident unfolded as at least two individuals lost their lives, and several others were hospitalized after reportedly consuming contaminated water in Phoop town over the past forty-eight hours, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that certain samples of the contaminated water exhibited elevated levels of Nitrate and the presence of harmful bacteria, strongly suggesting the infiltration of sewage water into the water supply system.

The outbreak of waterborne illnesses primarily affected residents in three municipal wards, with the number of individuals afflicted with symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea reaching a troubling total of 84 since Monday morning.