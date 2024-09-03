Water Contamination: Over 200 Flat Residents Fall Sick In Greater Noida Housing Society

Over 200 residents of Eco Village 2, a large housing society in Greater Noida West, have fallen ill after drinking water they believe was contaminated. Many, including women and children, have required hospitalization following symptoms of stomach pain and vomiting. The trouble appears to stem from the society’s water tank, which was recently cleaned with chemicals. Residents suspect that improper cleaning left chemical residues in the tank, leading to the contamination.

STORY | Several fall ill in Noida housing society, residents suspect water contamination



READ: https://t.co/HuWEF9iWjj



VIDEO |



(Source- Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/4hnYVlrSXT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 3, 2024

The situation has caused significant distress among the community, prompting them to purchase bottled water as a precaution. One resident, Raj Kumar, shared that his child experienced severe diarrhea and vomiting, and soon other families reported similar symptoms. This quickly revealed that a large number of residents were affected. Ashish Srivastava, another resident, pointed to the recent cleaning of the water tanks as a potential cause of the problem. A local doctor who has been treating patients from the society confirmed that the illnesses are likely due to infections from the contaminated water.

Health officials have already begun investigating the issue. Dr. Sunil Sharma, the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar, mentioned that health teams have visited the site to assess the situation and that a report is awaited for further clarity on the number of affected individuals. Eco Village 2, one of the largest housing complexes in Noida Extension with around 20 high-rise towers, continues to grapple with this public health crisis.