"Water level of Yamuna slightly rising," Delhi minister Atishi; request people to not return to their flood-affected homes

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Delhi Minister Atishi on Monday advised people living in relief camps set up by the government in the National Capital to not return to their flood-affected homes since there was "slight rise" in water level in Yamuna River after rains lashed some areas of Haryana a day earlier.

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi was recored at 205.84 m at 1 pm today, up from 205.48 m at 7 am, as per Central Water Commisison.

The water level stood at 205.58 meters at 9 am, showing a slight increase from 205.50 meters at 8 am, as per CWC.

In a tweet (roughly translated from hindi), the Delhi's Public Works Department Minister, citing Central Water Commisison, said that the water level could reach 206.1 metres overnight, well above the danger mark of 205.33 m.

She advised people to return to their homes only after the water level comes down below the danger mark.

"Due to heavy rains yesterday in some areas of Haryana, the water level of Yamuna is rising slightly today. The Central Water Commission estimates that water level could reach 206.1m overnight. There is no danger for the people of Delhi from this. But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet. Go back to your homes only after the water level comes below the danger mark," tweeted Atishi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that engineers are working round the clock to resume full capacity of the Wazirabad Water Treatment plant , which reopened a day ago after it was forced to close on account of floods a few days ago.

The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.

The hourly water discharge from the Hathni Kund Barrage which had gone up to approximately 3,60,000 cusecs on July 11 was at 53,955 cusecs on Sunday at 08:00 PM.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams for rescue work in flood-affected districts in Delhi. 1606 people have been rescued. Moreover, 7241 people and 956 livestock have been evacuated by the NDRF teams. Further, pre-hospital treatment has been given to 908 rescued persons.

Around 26,401 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of six districts of Delhi, out of which around 21,504 people are staying in 44 camps (including temporary relief camps and pucca buildings like schools, community centres). The rest of the evacuated people have shifted to the places of their choice like their relatives’ houses or rented accommodations.

