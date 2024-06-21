Water Levels in India's Reservoirs Dip to 21% Amid Scorching Summer

Over the past weeks, a significant portion of India has endured intense heat, causing a substantial decline in water levels across the country's 150 main reservoirs. According to the latest bulletin from the Central Water Commission (CWC), these reservoirs now hold only 21% of their total live storage capacity.

These reservoirs, vital for both hydroelectric projects and water supply purposes, collectively hold a live storage capacity of 178.784 billion cubic meters (BCM). This capacity represents around 69.35% of the total live storage capacity established throughout the country.

As of Thursday, the live storage in these reservoirs amounts to 37.662 BCM, which constitutes 21% of their total capacity. In total, the live storage across all 150 reservoirs is currently 54.310 BCM, compared to the estimated total capacity of 257.812 BCM.

This marks a significant decrease from the same period last year, when the live storage was 46.883 BCM. The current storage is also lower than the 10-year average (normal) storage of 41.446 BCM. Thus, the present storage is 80 per cent of last year's levels and 91 per cent of the normal storage for this period.

Over the past two weeks, the reservoirs were at 22% capacity, slightly lower than the 23% recorded the week before. Meanwhile, extensive areas of northern and eastern India have been enduring an extended and severe heat wave, exacerbating water scarcity issues in various regions, including the national capital.

