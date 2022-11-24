Water of Lilaur lake getting poisonous, migrant bird numbers fall

Known to be the witness of the conversation between Yaksha and Yudhishthir in Mahabharata, the water of Lilaur lake in Bareilley's Aonla tehsil is getting poisonous for migrant birds.

It has been witnessed that for the last so many years the migrant birds have largely stopped coming to Lilaur Lake. When research was conducted by the Zoology department of Bareilly College regarding the fall in the arrival of migrant birds, several disturbing revelations came to light. Presence of heavy metals in the lake water was found to be the main reason behind the fall in the number of migratory birds. As per experts, the presence of heavy metals above the prescribed limit in water is hazardous to the flora and fauna of a particular area.

Migrant birds are coming here in fewer numbers also because of a lack of facilities for hatching and food. The historic lake also faces an existential crisis due to a lack of water.

Professor of Zoology, Rajendra Singh, conducted a study on five other lakes of the state and found that the presence of lead, cobalt, mercury, manganese, molybdenum, and cadmium is killing birds.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor