'Water pipes now run above homes, AAP's new invention,' mocks Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi, Jan 30 BJP leader Kailash Gahlot sarcastically referred to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's handling of the city's water supply pipes as a "new invention."

Gahlot also criticised the government for failing to fulfill promises made to the people of Delhi.

"Water lines are usually underground, but now this new model has water pipes running above homes, on electricity poles, or sometimes even hanging down. It’s a complete mess," Gahlot told IANS, mocking the situation.

Speaking further about the water crisis, Gahlot pointed out that despite Kejriwal's tenure of over 10 years in power, he has not delivered on his promise to provide water to every household.

"We were always told that water pipelines run under the streets, but this new model has pipelines running above homes. We’ve all seen the video, thousands of pipes all over. The water board's supply in Bijwasan is the biggest issue. The main problem is drinking water, followed by drainage issues," Gahlot explained.

He also highlighted the severe water shortages in several constituencies. "In places like Narela, Bawana, Mundka, and Najafgarh, some areas only get water once a week, and that too for just 30 minutes. If there's any fault or power outage, they don’t get water for an entire week. There's a huge difference between saying and doing. The Aam Aadmi Party has completely failed in delivering water to Delhi's residents," he added.

Additionally, Gahlot took aim at Kejriwal’s statement about the water from Haryana being poisoned. "Arvind Kejriwal claims that the water coming from Haryana is poisonous. But we're all drinking the same water, Prime Minister Modi, myself, and Kejriwal. We’re all perfectly healthy. Making such irresponsible statements is unacceptable," Gahlot said, dismissing Kejriwal's claims as baseless.

Kejriwal previously stated that there was “poison” in the Yamuna water coming to Delhi from Haryana, which sparked a controversy.

