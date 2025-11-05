Waves of Art: When brushes tell stories of the sea, fisher communities

Kochi, Nov 5 At the sprawling campus of the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), here, where scientists are gathered for the International Symposium on Marine Ecosystem (MECOS 4), another kind of dialogue is unfolding, one painted in blues, ochre’s, and gentle strokes of empathy. A group of artists has turned a corner of the venue into a live studio, their canvases capturing the pulse of India’s small-scale fisheries and the fisher communities.

The initiative, aptly titled ‘Waves of Art’, is coordinated by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) to showcase the human stories that power the science of the sea.

Here, art becomes a bridge between communities and conservation.

The paintings in vivid watercolours and acrylics portray fishermen hauling nets at sunrise, women sorting the day’s catch, and children chasing waves along the coast.

Each brushstroke evokes the resilience, rhythm, and dignity of life along India’s shores.

“This is about bringing the humane face of fisheries to the forefront,” said Dr. S. Jayaraj, Artist and Publication Officer, BOBP-IGO, who curated the effort.

“Science gives us the data, but art gives us the emotion. Together, they complete the story of the sea.”

Eight artists, two from Chennai and six from Kochi have joined hands for the project, each interpreting the theme 'Small-Scale Fisheries' through their own creative lens.

Over the years, BOBP-IGO has explored subjects such as 'Women in Fisheries', 'Coastal Environment', and 'Fisherfolk Safety' through similar initiatives.

The programme, organised in collaboration with FAO of the United Nations, the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), and the Bay of Bengal Large Marine Ecosystem (BOBLME) project, is part of a broader effort to blend art and awareness.

For visitors at MECOS 4, the paintings are more than beautiful visuals, they are gentle reminders that behind every shimmering catch lies a community, a culture, and countless stories shaped by the tides.

