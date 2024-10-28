Wayanad Bypoll 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Accuses BJP-Led Govt of Undermining Constitutional Values

In her second phase of campaigning for the Wayanad by-election, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a fierce critique of the BJP-led government on Monday, accusing it of undermining the values enshrined in the Constitution. Speaking at a corner meeting in Meenangadi, located in the hill district, the AICC general secretary highlighted the violence in Manipur and claimed that "planned" attacks against minorities are occurring across the country.

"You know the BJP government at the Centre is spreading fear, anger and distress among the community. You have seen the attack on minorities. You have seen the attacks in Manipur. You have seen again and again anger, spread of hatred and fear concerted in a planned fashion," she alleged.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra further accused the government of enacting policies that benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allies at the expense of ordinary citizens. "There is a lack of compassion for farmers who work tirelessly, and there is no understanding of the struggles faced by tribal communities, whose lands are being seized for the benefit of the wealthy," she stated. Speaking about her brother Rahul Gandhi, who previously held the seat, Priyanka noted the heavy heart he felt when vacating Wayanad.

"I know you came here because of the love towards my brother also. He has a deep relation with all of you, that you are his family." "Today we are fighting a very big battle and he is leading that battle. And all of us are fighting for the values on which the country was built. We are fighting for the values of our Constitution. Today we are fighting for our democracy. Today we are fighting for equality and each one of you are important soldiers in this fight," she said.