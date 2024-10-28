Wayanad Bypoll 2024: Priyanka Gandhi to Campaign Across Hill Constituency From Today

Congress General Secretary and UDF candidate for the Wayanad bypoll, Priyanka Gandhi, will be campaigning across the hill constituency for two days starting Monday, meeting voters and addressing public gatherings, according to party leaders. Her campaign will kick off on Monday at Nilgiri College of Arts and Science, where she is expected to arrive by helicopter around 11:20 AM.

Her first meeting will be at Meenangadi in Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency, followed by a public meeting at Panamaram in Mananthavady Assembly seat at 2.30 pm. She will conclude her day with another public meeting in Pozhuthana in Kalpetta Assembly constituency at 4.30 pm.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year. Priyanka Gandhi’s candidacy was approved by the Congress on October 15, following the bypoll schedule announcement by the Election Commission of India. After filing her nomination papers on October 26, Priyanka wrote an open letter addressing the people of Wayanad.