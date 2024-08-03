Wayanad Landslides: Actor Mohanlal Announces Rs 3 Crore for Rehabilitation Under ViswaSanthi Foundation

Actor Mohanlal has announced Rs 3 crore through the ViswaSanthi Foundation to aid in the rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad, following the devastating landslides that caused widespread destruction.

"We are announcing Rs 3 crore at the initial stage for rehabilitation through ViswaSanthi Foundation. For the rehabilitation project, we are contributing Rs 3 crore now and will contribute as the need arises," Mohanlal said while speaking to reporters in the Mundakkai region.

Actor Mohanlal has pledged Rs 3 crore through the ViswaSanthi Foundation, a non-profit he founded in 2015 in honor of his parents, Viswanathan and Santhakumari, to support rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad. Following the devastating landslides, Mohanlal visited the affected areas, including Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages, where approximately 206 individuals remain feared trapped. He also engaged with the local community and met with Army personnel involved in the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

"We got to know about the depth of this incident when went up and saw ourselves. There is a lot of mud and not sure if people are still trapped inside. I thank everyone who is working behind this from the bottom of my heart. This is one of the biggest tragedies India has ever seen. We won't be able to retrieve back what we already lost but we need to make sure how we can help these people for their future," Mohanlal said.

Actor Mohanlal, also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, visited the affected sites this morning while wearing an Army uniform. The landslides that hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad district on July 30 have resulted in a death toll of 308, according to Kerala Health Minister Veena George.



