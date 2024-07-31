Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Rises to 148, Says Kerala Government

The Kerala government has reported that the death toll from the Wayanad landslides has risen to 148. The devastating landslides struck the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas in the Vellarimala village of Meppadi Panchayat early Tuesday morning, occurring at 2:00 AM and 4:10 AM respectively.

Wayanad Landslide | Death toll climbs to 148: State Revenue Department#Kerala — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2024

In response to the disaster, all educational institutions will be closed on Wednesday. Additionally, a holiday has been declared in 11 districts: Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta. The Kerala government has also declared an official state mourning, with the national flag to be flown at half-mast. Consequently, all government-scheduled public functions and celebratory events have been postponed.

Veena George has sustained minor injuries in an accident involving her official vehicle while en route to the landslide-affected Wayanad. She is currently under observation in the casualty section of Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital.

