Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Rises to 84, Over 116 Injured; Indian Army Reaches Chooralmala

The death toll rose to 84 and over 116 people were reported injured in the landslides that hit the Meppadi area of Wayanad in Kerala on Tuesday, July 30 as rescue operations continued. Indian Army column reached the landslide site at Chooralmala at around 12 PM today to help NDRF and state authorities in relief and rescue operations.

Indian Army soldiers used ropes to ferry people across the flooded rivers in Ward No. 10 of Chooralmala. Kerala government declared official mourning in the state today and tomorrow after at least 84 people lost their lives in a landslide incident in Wayanad. According to the State Revenue Minister's office, over 116 people were injured and undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district.

#WATCH | Wayanad landslide: Indian Army column reached the landslide site at Chooralmala by 1200 hours. Using ropes, soldiers are being ferried across the river which is in spate to assist and carry out rescue efforts in Ward No 10 of Chooralmala: Indian Army officials



Kerala Forest Minister Saseendran reached the affected area to assess the damage and coordinate immediate response measures. State Minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli is expected to join the efforts on the ground.

An Indian Navy team from the Ezhimala Naval Base in Kannur is being sent to the district in Kerala to assist in the rescue operations at Chooralmala. Following torrential rains on Tuesday morning, the area was hit by landslides.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for eight districts in the state for heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for the Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts. An orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts for today