Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Rises to 93, Over 128 Injured; CM Vijayan Calls Seeks Help To Rebuild Affected Region

Over 90 people died and 128 injured after massive landslides hit hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district early on Tuesday. Around 150 people have been rescued from Mudakkayi village, provided medical aid and evacuated to safer places. As many as 37 bodies have been identified so far. The Army and four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed on the ground for rescue operations. A Defence PRO said on Tuesday that a team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts.

A massive joint rescue operation is being conducted by a total of 250 personnel from Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence, NDRF, and local teams. The landslides that, occurred between 2 AM and 4 AM, primarily impacted Mundakai and Chooralmala. Rescue efforts are hampered in Mundakai due to blocked roads and unstable terrain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep concern and assured that the Central government will provide all necessary assistance to manage the crisis. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, Kerala Bank has already contributed Rs 50 lakh to CMDRF. The Chief Minister of Sikkim has pledged Rs 2 crore, and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has promised Rs 5 crore in aid. In response to the disaster in Wayanad, the state has declared two days of official mourning. Public events and celebrations have been postponed. We request that the national flag be flown at half-mast as part of the mourning period.

