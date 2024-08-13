Wayanad Landslides: Kerala Governor Urges State Government To Develop Rehabilitation Plan in View of PM Modi Assurance

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has guaranteed that resources for the rehabilitation of landslide victims in Wayanad district will be sufficient. He said , however, that it is now the responsibility of the state government to develop a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation efforts.

In response to reporters' questions, Khan stated that the Prime Minister has recommended the formulation of a long-term rehabilitation plan for landslide victims. He also assured that there would be no resource constraints to hinder the plan's execution.

"I feel very confident after this assurance from the PM. It is a blanket statement," he said. Khan also noted that assistance for the victims is being received from various sources across the country. He mentioned that on Monday, he received a donation of Rs 3.5 lakh from the Sathrughna Swami temple to support the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

"So people are coming forward in a big way. All over the country, the people are sharing the grief and pain of those affected by the landslides in Wayanad. So, now it is for the state government to make a detailed plan," he added.