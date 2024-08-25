Wayanad Landslides: Kerala Govt Convenes All-Party Meeting To Discuss Rehabilitation of Survivors on August 29

The Kerala government will hold an all-party meeting on August 29 to address the rehabilitation of landslide survivors in Wayanad. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has scheduled the online meeting, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office released on Sunday.

The meeting will be attended by various ministers, including those from the departments of revenue and housing, forest and wildlife, electricity, transportation, finance, and public works, as well as the chief secretary and the respective additional chief secretaries.

The Kerala government on Saturday said the temporary rehabilitation process of the victims of landslides in Wayanad has been completed and all the surviving families have been shifted to rented accommodations.

Authorities reported that all 728 surviving families from the relief camps have been relocated to rented accommodations. In total, 2,569 individuals have been moved to various government quarters and other rented facilities. The catastrophic landslides that struck the hilly Wayanad district on July 30 resulted in over 300 fatalities.

