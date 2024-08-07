Wayanad Landslides: State Government Extends Mental Health Counseling to Heavy Machinery Operators Amid Recovery Efforts

In response to the devastating landslides in a north Kerala district, the state government is extending mental health counseling services not only to the survivors and families of the victims but also to the heavy machinery operators involved in the recovery efforts. This initiative aims to support all those impacted by the tragedy, including those working tirelessly to recover remains from the debris.

The state Health Department announced that its psychology division has been offering mental health counseling services to the heavy machinery operators involved in the recovery efforts.

It said that post the counselling, the operators have gained the realisation that their sense of purpose cannot be weakened by their continuous work in the disaster-hit areas and miserable sight before their eyes.

The statement noted that over 300 heavy machinery operators from various states, including Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Orissa, and Karnataka, are involved in the recovery efforts. To accommodate this diverse group, the department is offering counseling services in multiple languages.

Additionally, a mobile mental health unit has been set up to provide mental health care and support to everyone affected by the landslides. The unit provides both group and individual counselling and services of doctors in medical colleges have also been made available, state Health Minister Veena George has said in a statement.

In addition, a super-specialty teleconsultation service will be introduced to offer specialist treatment to residents of camps and homes within the disaster-affected area, as announced by the minister. State Higher Education and Social Justice Minister R Bindu also stated that tele-counseling is being provided to disaster victims to support their mental health needs.