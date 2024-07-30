Wayanad Landslides: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Assures All Possible Help; Death Toll Rises to 54

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, July 30, spoke to Kera Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre government in the landslides incident that claimed 54 lives and many displaced.

Minister AK Saseendran confirmed that 54 people have died so far in the landslides that hit the Meppadi area in Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directions, the minister will coordinate with National Disaster Relief Force personnel, paramilitary forces, Kerala Government officials, and other agencies in the operation.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah, earlier on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives due to landslides in Kerala and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. He said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search and rescue operations on a war footing.

Visuals From Kerala

The death toll in the massive landslides at Churalpara in Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday has gone up to 43, district authorities said. The landslides were reported to have occurred at around 2 a.m. & the area remains cut off.#Wayanad#Churalpara#WayanadLandslide#KeralaLandslidepic.twitter.com/7eXk7p7SNU — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 30, 2024

“I am deeply concerned by the landslide incidents in Wayanad, Kerala. The NDRF is conducting search and rescue operations on a war footing. The second team is on its way to strengthen the response operation further. My condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah said in a post on X.