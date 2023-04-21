WB: BSF nabs postman while smuggling Phensedyl in North 24 Parganas

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 21 : Border Security Force (BSF) caught a postman red-handed while smuggling Phensedyl through a parcel in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, said an official.

The incident took place at BSF's Border Out Post Hakimpur, 112 Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier, in North 24 Parganas district.

Acting on specific information the accused, identified as Talat Mahmood, a postman at Duttapara post office, was stopped by the border personnel while he was riding a bike towards Hakimpur.

During the search that followed, a large sealed parcel was found on him. As the troops opened the parcel in the presence of the village panchayat member and locals at the border outpost, 38 bottles of Phensedyl were found, said the official.

Upon interrogation, the postman admitted to being involved in smuggling activities for the last 7-8 months.

He stated that he used to note down the details of large parcels delivered a day or two in advance, create a fresh copy of the sender and receiver's information along with the same barcode, and paste it on a fake parcel containing Phensedyl. He would then sell these bottles to local smugglers and make a hefty profit, the official informed further.

BSF officials added that the post master, Hakimpur, sent a letter to the Head Post Office on the incident.

The postman was handed over to the Swaroopnagar police station along with the seized items.

Phensedyl is a syrup that gives short-term relief from sneezing, coughing, or runny nose due to minor throat and airway irritation.

