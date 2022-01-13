WB: Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailed near Domohani

Guwahati-Bikaner Express has derailed near Domohani (West Bengal), on Thursday. Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. No report of any casualties. Reports suggested that several passengers are feared injured. Gas cutters are being used in rescue operations. More to follow.

