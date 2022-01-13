WB: Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailed near Domohani
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 13, 2022 05:54 PM2022-01-13T17:54:00+5:302022-01-13T17:55:22+5:30
Guwahati-Bikaner Express has derailed near Domohani (West Bengal), on Thursday. Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. No report of any casualties. Reports suggested that several passengers are feared injured. Gas cutters are being used in rescue operations. More to follow.
Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/It93WwAsu8— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022