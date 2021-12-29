WB: Kapil Muni Ashram's chief priest demands Centre to declare Gangasagar Mela a national fair

Chief priest of Kapil Muni Ashram in Gangasagar, Mahant Gyan Das on Tuesday demanded that the Centre declare Gangasagar Mela as a national mela.

"We have written to the Centre about it, and so has Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Centre should pay heed to it...," Mahant Gyan Das toldwhen asked about declaring Gangasagar Mela as national mela.

Gangasagar Mela is one of the most popular melas held in Sagardwip, West Bengal. It is scheduled to be held from January 8 to January 16, 2022. Every year, the fair attracts thousands of pilgrims where they take a holy dip in the river Ganges.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday arrived in Gangasagar to review arrangements for fair and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram, which is a temple devoted to Lord Vishnu.

While speaking to reporters after offering prayers, Mamata said, "The central government provides full financial support for Kumbh Mela but not a single penny to Gangasagar Mela."

The Gangasagar Mela is held annually at the Sagar Island during the Makar Sankranti festival.

( With inputs from ANI )

