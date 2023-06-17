WB: STF arrests one for possessing arms, ammunition, ahead of Panchayat polls

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], June 17 : Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested a man for allegedly possessing arms and ammunition, under the Siuri police station in the Birbhum district of West Bengal, said the police.

STF recovered three semi-automatic pistols and one pipe gun along with 71 rounds of live cartridges and five magazines from the accused, added the police.

A case was registered at Suri Police Station under the Arms Act, of 1959 and further investigations are underway.

In an unrelated incident, West Bengal Police recovered bomb-making material in 24 Parganas' Bhangar on Friday following the recent violence during nominations for Panchayat elections. A total of seven bags filled with husk-like material were recovered.

Notably, West Bengal has witnessed violence at several places ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

June 15, the final day of filing nominations for panchayat polls also witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown. However, as per the officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Following the violence in the state a division bench of Calcutta High Court, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, on Thursday directed the election commission in West Bengal to request the deployment of central paramilitary forces in all districts of the state within the next 48 hours, ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor