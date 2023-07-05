WB: STF conducts raid, seizes arms and ammunition in Uttar Dinajpur

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 5 : The Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday conducted a special raid and seized arms and ammunition in Kolkata's Uttar Dinajpur district, said the officials on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the West Bengal STF seized five pieces of 7 mm Pistols, three pieces of one-shotter pipe guns, 80 rounds of 7 mm live cartridges, 100 rounds of 8 mm live cartridges and ten pistol magazines.

The raid was conducted on source information by the West Bengal STF at the residence of a man identified as Alam in the Goalpokher Police station in Islampur sub-division of district Uttar Dinajpur, added the officials.

"A special raid was conducted by a team of the Special Task Force of West Bengal on source information at the house of one Alam at Panjipara OP under PS Goalpokher in Islampur Police District on July 4 in the afternoon," said the officials.

A case was registered at the Goalpokhar Police Station under the Arms Act of 1959, said the officials.

"The source and destinations of the arms and ammunitions will be examined in detail," they added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

On June 17, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man for allegedly possessing arms and ammunition, under the Siuri police station in the Birbhum district of West Bengal, said the police.

STF recovered three semi-automatic pistols and one pipe gun along with 71 rounds of live cartridges and five magazines from the accused, added the police.

A case was registered at Suri Police Station under the Arms Act, of 1959.

