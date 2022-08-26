WBSSC scam: CBI arrests one more middleman, second since Wednesday

Kolkata, Aug 26 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on late Friday, arrested one more middleman in the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

He is the second middleman in this scam taken into custody by the central agency sleuths since Wednesday.

However, the CBI sleuths, till the report was filed, did not disclose the name of the arrested person and said that they are currently conducting raid and search operations in different places taking the person along with them. It is learnt that the arrested middleman will be presented at a special CBI court here on Saturday.

On Thursday evening, the CBI sleuths arrested Pradip Singh, whose main task was to act as the bridge between the scamsters in the WBSSC and the undeserving candidates willing to make payments for teachers' appointments. In his interrogation, Singh named the person who was arrested by the central agency sleuths Friday evening.

This is the sixth arrest and the fourth by the CBI in the ongoing probe in the multi- crore teachers' recruitment scam. Earlier, the CBI arrested Santi Prasad Sinha, the former convenor of the WBSSC's screening committee, deemed to be the epicentre of the entire scam, and Ashok Saha, the former Secretary of the Commission. Both are in CBI custody currently.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate arrested former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee and his aide and purported partner in crime, Arpita Mukherjee in the same case. Huge cash and gold recovery was made from two residences of Mukherjee then. Both are in judicial custody now.

