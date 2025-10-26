WBSSC to award 5 marks to candidates with prior work experience in Group C, D hiring

Kolkata, Oct 26 The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has allocated five marks for aspiring Group C and Group D candidates who have previous work experience, said an Education Department official on Sunday.

Candidates with experience who will appear in the Group C and Group D recruitment exams next year will be given five marks out of 100.

As a result, those without any prior experience will appear in the exam for 95 marks, as five marks will be reserved for those with experience.

In addition, WBSSC has also divided the marks for several subjects.

According to the Commission, a written test of 60 marks will be taken for recruitment to the post of Group C through OMR sheets. Ten marks are allocated for educational qualification, 10 marks for the oral interview, and a total of 15 marks for computer typing and additional computer knowledge.

Five marks will be reserved for those with past experience.

Earlier this month, WBSSC issued the recruitment notification for Group C and Group D posts. As per the notification, applications can be submitted from November 3 to December 3. This time, the exam for recruitment of non-teaching staff is going to be held. The notification says that there are 2,989 vacancies in Group C.

At the same time, there are 5,488 vacancies in Group D. For both posts, candidates of the general category will have to pay Rs 400 for the application.

Candidates of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and specially-abled categories will have to pay Rs 150. However, tainted and ineligible candidates will not be able to apply for the exam.

Last month, the SSC held the State Level Selection Test (SLST) in two rounds to recruit teachers for classes 9 to 12.

The SLST was held after nine years to fill up 35,726 teaching posts for classes 9–10 and 11–12. Of these vacancies, 23,212 posts are for classes 9 and 10, and 12,514 are for classes 11 and 12.

The fresh examination is being held in the backdrop of a teacher recruitment scam which rocked West Bengal politics for the last few years.

The Supreme Court, on April 3, annulled the appointment of about 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff whose recruitment was carried out following the 2016 selection process.

The fresh exams are being held following a Supreme Court order, which also barred the previous panel’s (2016) tainted and ineligible candidates from appearing in the fresh exam.

